Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand

Indian youth boxers displayed exceptional skill and determination, securing five impressive victories at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, marking a significant achievement for Indian boxing on the global stage.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Five Indian youth boxers registered wins on the third day of the World Boxing Futures Cup here on Tuesday.

In the morning session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over a Venezuelan boxer, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) continued her strong run with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against her Kazakh opponent.

In the men's division, L. Ambekar (50kg) also advanced with a dominant 5-0 win over his rival from Ecuador.

The evening session saw Gunjan (48kg) edge past her Italian contestant in a close 3-2 win, while Prachi (60kg) delivered a commanding performance to defeat the competitor from Ecuador with an RSC victory in the first round.