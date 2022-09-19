News
Indian youth boxers clinch 19 medals in Serbia

Indian youth boxers clinch 19 medals in Serbia

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 19, 2022 23:59 IST
Indian youth boxers clinch 19 medals in Serbia. The country's male boxers also had an impressive outing as all the five pugilists fighting in the final emerged victorious.  

Indian youth boxers bagged 10 gold medals on the final day to conclude a successful campaign with 19 podium finishes in the 40th Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Boxing Tournament in Serbia on Monday.

Bhawna Sharma (48 kg), Devika Ghorpade (52 kg), Kunjarani Devi (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg) and Kirti (+81 kg) finished on top of the podium as all 12 participating boxers returned with a medal in the women's category.

Kunjarani, Ravina and Kirti outpunched their opponents by unanimous decisions whereas Bhawna and Devika earned 4-1 wins in the finals.

Muskan (75 kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81 kg) secured silver medals after losing in the finals. Kashish (50 kg), Neeru (54 kg), Aarya (57 kg), Priyanka (66 kg) and Lashu (70 kg) were the other five Indian medallists in the women's section, who signed off with bronze medals each.

The country's male boxers also had an impressive outing as all the five pugilists fighting in the final emerged victorious.

Vishwanath (48 kg), Ashish (54 kg) and Sahil (71 kg) notched up dominating 5-0 wins over their respective opponents in the final. On the other hand, Jadumani (51 kg) and Bharat Joon (92 kg) bagged gold medals after winning by 4-1 margins.

Nikhil (57 kg) and Deepak (75 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Jadumani was adjudged the 'Best Fighter of the Tournament' for his power packed show while Ravina won the 'Best Boxer' award in the youth women's category.

The tournament saw participation of top boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Thailand and Ukraine.

Source: PTI
