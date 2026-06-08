Indian Wrestlers Secure 17 Medals At Ulaanbaatar Open

Indian wrestlers showcased their formidable strength at the Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series, clinching an impressive 17 medals, including multiple golds across freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories, solidifying their position in continental wrestling.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points India secured an impressive total of 17 medals at the Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series wrestling tournament.

Men's freestyle wrestlers Deepak (61kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), and Dinesh (125kg) each won gold medals.

The Greco-Roman team clinched the overall championship with two gold medals from Sunil (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg).

Indian women wrestlers contributed seven medals, including gold from Manisha (57kg), Neha (59kg), and Kajal (76kg).

India achieved a top-three finish in the team standings, showcasing competitive depth in continental wrestling.

India capped a successful campaign at the Ulaanbaatar Open Senior Ranking Series wrestling tournament with Deepak (61kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg) and Dinesh (125kg) winning gold medals in the men's freestyle event on the final day of the competition here. Their stellar performances on Sunday helped India collect seven medals in men's freestyle and take their overall tally to 17 medals across freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling, ensuring a top-three finish in the team standings.

Freestyle Wrestlers Shine With Gold And Bronze

Deepak clinched the 61kg title with a commanding 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn, while heavyweight Dinesh edged Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek 2-0 in the 125kg final. Sagar produced a gritty effort to beat Russia's Tamir Eshinimaev 3-2 and secure the 74kg gold medal. India's freestyle wrestlers also added four bronze medals through Sumit (57kg), Kumar Mohit (65kg), Jaideep (74kg) and Vicky (97kg) and finished runner-up in team championship behind Russia.

"The phenomenal success of our freestyle squad in securing the runner-up position, coupled with our Greco-Roman team clinching the overall championship, is a historic milestone for Indian wrestling," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh said. "Winning 17 medals against world-class competition highlights the competitive depth of our athletes in the continental space," he added.

Greco-Roman And Women's Teams Also Excel

Earlier in the tournament, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers had finished their campaign with two gold medals through Sunil (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg), while Sahil secured a bronze in the 60kg category. The Greco-Roman team went on to claim the overall team title with 119 points.

The women's contingent contributed seven medals to India's tally, led by gold-medal performances from Manisha (57kg), Neha (59kg) and Kajal (76kg). Neelam (50kg), Hansika Lamba (55kg), Mansi (62kg) and Priya (76kg) added bronze medals.