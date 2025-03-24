HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia Lead Indian Contingent at Asian Wrestling Championships

March 24, 2025 17:27 IST

After a forgettable 2024 season, the senior Asian Championships, beginning in Amman, Jordan, Monday, will provide an opportunity to Antim Panghal and Deepak Punia to make a fresh beginning while other Indian wrestlers will have a chance to carve out their own identity at the international level.

IMAGE: Antim Panghal is ready to script a new chapter on the international stage. Photograph: Antim Panghal/X

Embroiled in bitter selection trials between 2022-23, young Antim lost track when it mattered the most as she made a heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics.

Not that she was a medal favourite but a strong showing was expected, given the talent she possesses. However, the two-time U20 world champion ended up being a pale shadow of herself in the 53kg.

 

Much would be expected from the U23 world champion Reetika Hooda (76kg) and U17 world champion Mansi Lather, who came through the 68kg selection trials, and Manisha Bhanwala (62kg).

The 2019 World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia, who missed a medal at Tokyo Olympics by a whisker, could not even qualify for the Games.

He has been struggling for form of late. Someone who excelled at the junior level but could not repeat the success at the senior level, Deepak would aim to shrug off the past disappointments.

He will present his challenge in the 92kg category and not in his usual 86kg weight class.

A sure-shot medal would have been Paris Games bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat but since he is still in rehabilitation, the U23 world champion Chirag will present India's challenge in 57kg category that often produces fast-paced bouts

Udit (61kg) and world U20 medallist Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) are the other promising prospects in the Indian squad.

In the last few years India's Greco Roman wrestlers have improved a lot. In the absence of national camp and competitions, not much can be predicted but it won't be a surprise if one of two end up with surprise performances.

There are several new faces in the Greco Roman women's squad and will be watched keenly.

Indian squads:

Men's freestyle: Chirag (57kg), Udit (61kg), Sujit Kalkal (65kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70g), Jaideep (74kg), Chandermohan (79kg), Mukul Dahya (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Jointy Kumar (97kg) and Dinesh (125kg).

Women's: Ankush (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Nishu (55kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Muskan (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lathar (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg).

Greco Roman: Nitin (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Umesh (63kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep (72kg), Sagar (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Sunil (87kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Prem (130kg).

