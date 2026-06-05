India Dominates Ulaanbaatar Open With Four Gold Medals

Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia, clinching an impressive four gold and two bronze medals across women's and Greco-Roman categories, setting a strong foundation for future competitions.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Indian wrestlers secured four gold and two bronze medals at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia.

Manisha (57kg) and Neha (59kg) won gold in the women's division, defeating DPR Korea opponents.

Sunil (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg) claimed gold medals in the Greco-Roman category.

Sumit (60kg) and Neelam (50kg) added bronze medals to India's tally.

The successful performance provides momentum for the upcoming men's freestyle and remaining women's events.

Manisha and Neha clinched gold medals in the women's division to headline a successful day for Indian wrestlers, who secured four gold and two bronze across the Greco-Roman and women's categories at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia.

The Indian contingent has established a strong position in the overall medal tally with six medals secured so far.

India's Dominant Performance In Wrestling

The Greco-Roman unit completed its campaign with two gold medals and one bronze. Sunil won the 87kg gold, defeating Azad Salidinov 4-1, while Nitesh claimed the 97kg title with a 13-9 victory over Nurassyl Amanaly. Sumit secured the 60kg bronze medal after defeating compatriot Sahil 5-0.

"The performances by Manisha and Neha, alongside the three-medal showing from our Greco-Roman wrestlers, demonstrate our competitive strength at the international level, winning gold medals against top opponents from DPR Korea and Kazakhstan reflects the quality of our preparation. This successful start provides excellent momentum for the rest of the tournament," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

In the women's wrestling division, Manisha claimed the 57kg gold medal with a 3-1 victory over DPR Korea's Sim Son. Neha secured the 59kg gold by beating DPR Korea's Pyol Hong 5-3. Earlier, Neelam won the 50kg bronze medal with a 10-0 technical superiority victory over Kazakhstan's Maral Tangirbergenova.

The men's freestyle division and the remaining weight categories of the women's division will commence from Saturday.