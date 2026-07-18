Indian Wrestlers Shine With Gold, Silver, And Bronze In Budapest

Indian wrestling sensation Neha has clinched a gold medal at the prestigious Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament, contributing to India's growing medal tally alongside silver and bronze wins.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Former U17 World Champion Neha won a gold medal in the women's 59kg category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.

Neha defeated USA's Abigail E. Nette 6-4 in the championship bout, securing India's second gold medal of the event.

India's medal tally expanded with Mansi winning a silver and Savita securing a bronze in the 62kg women's wrestling division.

The Indian contingent has now accumulated eight medals in total: two gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Upcoming action includes remaining women's wrestling categories and the start of the Greco-Roman division.

Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women's 59kg category on the third day of the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.

Continuing her senior circuit breakthrough, Neha displayed exceptional tactical composure under pressure to overcome USA's Abigail E. Nette in the championship bout. The Indian wrestler edged out Nette 6-4 on points (VPO1) to stand atop the podium and secure India's second gold medal of the tournament, matching Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat's opening-day triumph.

India's Expanding Medal Haul

India's medal rush continued in the 62kg women's wrestling division, with the contingent capturing both a silver and a bronze. Mansi fought her way into the gold medal match against Canada's Ana P. Godinez Gonzalez, but was forced to settle for a well-earned silver after an unfortunate injury curtailed her bout. In the bronze medal play-off of the same weight class, Savita produced a high-scoring, dominant display to overpower Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova 14-5.

With these three podium finishes, the squad has now expanded its overall medal haul to eight medals, comprising two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. The action will shift to the remaining women's wrestling categories and the start of the Greco-Roman division on Saturday. In women's wrestling, India's challenge will be spearheaded by Nishu (53kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Deeksha Malik (72kg), and Priya (76kg). In Greco-Roman, Anil will take the mat in the 72kg category, alongside Rohit Bura and Kumar Sunil competing in the 87kg division.