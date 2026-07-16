What Jaspreet Kaur's Doping Sanction Means For Indian Wrestling

Indian wrestler Jaspreet Kaur has been sanctioned by the International Testing Agency for a doping violation involving prohibited stimulants at the Asian Beach Games, raising questions about her future in the sport.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Indian wrestler Jaspreet Kaur received a sanction from the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Kaur tested positive for prohibited stimulants, octodrine and heptaminol, during the Asian Beach Games.

She accepted the anti-doping rule violation, resulting in the disqualification of her results.

United World Wrestling will separately assess potential additional sanctions, including a period of ineligibility.

The decision can be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Indian wrestler Jaspreet Kaur was on Thursday sanctioned by the International Testing Agency after testing positive for prohibited stimulants during the sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China.

The ITA, on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia, stated a urine sample collected from the 65kg wrestler during in-competition testing on April 29 returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for octodrine (1,5-dimethylhexylamine) and its metabolite heptaminol.

Understanding The Prohibited Substances

"Octodrine and heptaminol are prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List as S6.B Stimulants. They are prohibited in-competition and classified as specified substances," ITA stated.

Octodrine is a central nervous system stimulant that enhances alertness and energy, while heptaminol is a cardiovascular stimulant that increases blood flow and supports heart function.

Kaur accepted the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) and the consequences under the OCA Anti-Doping Rules, including the disqualification of her results from the Asian Beach Games. The sanction was imposed by the ITA on behalf of the OCA in accordance with article 8.3.3 of the OCA anti-doping rules.

However, the matter is not yet fully closed. The ITA said the case will now be assessed separately on behalf of United World Wrestling to determine whether Kaur should face additional sanctions under the international federation's anti-doping rules, including a possible period of ineligibility.

The decision can be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by parties entitled to do so. The ITA also said it would make "no further comments on the case".