Indian Wonderkids Stun Chinese Pair For Youth TT Gold!

Indian Wonderkids Stun Chinese Pair For Youth TT Gold!

September 08, 2025 17:28 IST

IMAGE: India's doubles pair of Ananya Muralidharan and Divyanshi Bhowmick captured gold in the U-15 category at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Skopje, North Macedonia. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Ananya Muralidharan and Divyanshi Bhowmick produced a spirited performance to clinch the U-15 girls' doubles gold at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Skopje, North Macedonia, edging past China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling 3-2 in a pulsating final.

The Indian pair showed remarkable grit in a see-saw battle that tested both nerves and stamina.

After trading games with the Chinese, Ananya and Divyanshi kept their composure in the tense decider, saving crucial match points before sealing the contest 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12.

Their ability to soak up pressure and respond with attacking strokes in tense moments proved decisive in landing India the top podium finish.

Earlier in the semifinals, the duo had overcome compatriots Riana Bhoota and Ankolika Chakravarty 3-1 (11-2, 10-12, 11-3, 11-6), with Riana and Ankolika eventually settling for bronze.

India's medal tally was further bolstered by P B Abhinand and Ritvik Gupta, who bagged silver medals in the U-19 and U-15 boys' singles, respectively.

 

Abhinand fell to Japan's Iwaida Shunto in straight games (6-11, 7-11, 8-11), while Ritvik went down fighting against Korea's Lee Seungsoo 8-11, 5-11, 8-11 in his title clash.

There was more cheer in doubles as well, with bronze medals coming India's way through Abhinand and Syndrela Das in the U-19 mixed doubles, and the pair of Ritvik and Sahil Rawat in the U-15 boys' doubles.

The Indians won six medals in all from the North Macedonia outing.

