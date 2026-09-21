Indian Women's Table Tennis Team Advances To Asian Games Quarterfinals

The Indian women's table tennis team showcased a dominant performance at the Asian Games, sweeping aside arch-rivals Pakistan 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Key Points Indian women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Asian Games.

The victory secured India's top spot in Group F and a place in the quarterfinals.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Sreeja Akula delivered strong performances for India.

Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das made a significant contribution, highlighting her talent.

The Indian women's table tennis team swept aside Pakistan 3-0 in a one-sided tie to top Group F with three wins in a row and advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.

At the Sky Hall here, India, who had defeated Indonesia and Singapore in their opening rubbers on Sunday, continued their dominant run against bitter-rivals Pakistan.

India's Dominant Performance

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who won a bronze medal in the women's doubles event at the last edition in Hangzhou, got India off to a flying start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes.

Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das then made it 2-0 with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 win over Kalsoom Khan.

Currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women's singles rankings, Syndrela was rewarded for her impressive form on the domestic circuit with a call-up to the senior side for the Asian Games.

Sreeja Akula sealed the tie, breezing past Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in 11 minutes to power India into the last-eight stage.