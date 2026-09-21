Home  » Sports » Indian Women's Table Tennis Team Advances To Asian Games Quarterfinals

Indian Women's Table Tennis Team Advances To Asian Games Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 08:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The Indian women's table tennis team showcased a dominant performance at the Asian Games, sweeping aside arch-rivals Pakistan 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Asian Games.
  • The victory secured India's top spot in Group F and a place in the quarterfinals.
  • Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Sreeja Akula delivered strong performances for India.
  • Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das made a significant contribution, highlighting her talent.

The Indian women's table tennis team swept aside Pakistan 3-0 in a one-sided tie to top Group F with three wins in a row and advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.

At the Sky Hall here, India, who had defeated Indonesia and Singapore in their opening rubbers on Sunday, continued their dominant run against bitter-rivals Pakistan.

 

India's Dominant Performance

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who won a bronze medal in the women's doubles event at the last edition in Hangzhou, got India off to a flying start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes.

Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das then made it 2-0 with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 win over Kalsoom Khan.

Currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women's singles rankings, Syndrela was rewarded for her impressive form on the domestic circuit with a call-up to the senior side for the Asian Games.

Sreeja Akula sealed the tie, breezing past Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in 11 minutes to power India into the last-eight stage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian women's table tennisasian gamestable tennis quarterfinalsindia pakistan matchsutirtha mukherjee

More From Rediff

PIX: Atletico down 10-man Real in fiery Madrid derby

PIX: Atletico down 10-man Real in fiery Madrid derby
Cunha's late strike earns Manchester United draw at Fulham

Cunha's late strike earns Manchester United draw at Fulham
Germany, Spain, Britain seal Davis Cup Final 8 berths

Germany, Spain, Britain seal Davis Cup Final 8 berths

Related Stories

Indian Women's Paddlers Secure Thrilling Victory Over Singapore

Indian Women's Paddlers Secure Thrilling Victory Over Singapore

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026