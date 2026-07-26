Indian Women's Hockey Team Finishes Second In Youth Asian Championship

The Indian women's hockey team has successfully qualified for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, showcasing their strong performance by reaching the final of the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat.
Indian women's hockey team finished runner-up in the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, going down 2-4 against China in the summit clash. India had booked their place in the final with a massive 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in semifinal.
Key Points
- Indian women's hockey team finished as runner-up in the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.
- The team secured qualification for the upcoming FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
- India lost 2-4 to China in the final match of the championship.
- The team had a dominant 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the semi-final.
- Hockey India announced cash prizes for the players and support staff for their performance.