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Indian Women's Hockey Team Finishes Second In Youth Asian Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 26, 2026 11:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's hockey team has successfully qualified for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, showcasing their strong performance by reaching the final of the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Indian women's hockey team finished as runner-up in the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.
  • The team secured qualification for the upcoming FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
  • India lost 2-4 to China in the final match of the championship.
  • The team had a dominant 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the semi-final.
  • Hockey India announced cash prizes for the players and support staff for their performance.
Indian women's hockey team finished runner-up in the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, going down 2-4 against China in the summit clash. India had booked their place in the final with a massive 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in semifinal.

Final Match Against China

China took lead in the final through Tongtong Lu in the opening minute and Kexin Tang doubled their advantage in the fifth minute before Jiaxin Guo made it 3-0 a minute later. India responded after the break as Nousheen Naz found the back of the net in the 13th minute to reduce the deficit. However, Chen Ge restored China's three-goal lead in the 19th minute. Pushpa Manjhi scored in the 20th to give India some hope, but China held on to register a dominant victory and lift the title.

Dominant Semi-Final Performance

Earlier in the semifinal, Sandeepa Kumari opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Pushpa Manjhi struck in the sixth, and added two more goals in the eighth to put India firmly in control. Kazakhstan pulled one back via Ayanat Mazhim in the 10th minute, but India continued to dictate the game. Skipper Diya scored twice in the 13th and 16th minutes, while Shruti Kumari also found the net in the 16th minute. Nousheen Naz completed the scoring in the 20th minute as India sealed an emphatic 8-1 victory to make the final.

Recognition And World Cup Qualification

Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each for the players and Rs 50,000 for the support staff members. India have also secured qualification for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup with their strong performance.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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