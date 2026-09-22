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Indian Women's Team Advances To Quarterfinals, Men's Team Exits Asian Games Table Tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 22, 2026 14:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian women's table tennis team advanced to the Asian Games quarterfinals with a thrilling victory over Thailand, while the men's team faced an early exit after a tough loss to South Korea.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points

  • Indian women's table tennis team secures quarterfinal berth at Asian Games with a 3-2 win against Thailand.
  • Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade delivered crucial victories for the women's team.
  • Indian men's table tennis team eliminated from Asian Games after a 0-3 defeat to South Korea.
  • Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar faced tough competition in their respective matches.
  • The women's team showcased resilience in close matches, advancing despite strong opposition.

The Indian women's team moved to the quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games with a victory over Thailand, but the Indian men's team crashed out after a loss to South Korea in the round of 16 here on Tuesday.

At the Sky Hall here, the Indian women's team edged out Thailand 3-2 but the men's team was blanked 0-3, which was their second loss at the group stage following the opening match defeat to Ireland.

 

Indian Women's Team Secures Quarterfinal Berth

In the women's clash, Sreeja Akula was made to work hard by Thailand's Orawan Paranang with the Indian winning 3-2 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 12-10) in the first match. The second match too went into five games as Yashaswini Ghorpade edged out her opponent Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9). Diya Chitale, however, suffered a defeat to Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing to the Thai opponent 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13), with the scoreline reading 2-1 in India's favour. In the fourth match, Ghorpade brought India back with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) win over Paranang, while in the fifth, Sreeja bounced back to win three games and win her match against Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8).

Men's Team Faces Early Elimination

However, it was a disappointing outing for the Indian men's team which bowed out of the competition. Harmeet Desai made a winning start with an 11-8 victory in the first game, but lost the next three to Korea's Jang Woo-jin to go down 1-3 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11) in the match. In the second match, Manush Shah was under the pump following a 4-11 hammering in the first game but bounced back to win the next two. However, his opponent Oh Jungsung clinched the match 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 6-11). There was no respite for India as Manav Thakkar began with a 10-12 loss in the first game, and lost the third match to An Jaeh-yun 1-3 (10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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