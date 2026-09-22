Women's Table Tennis Team Advances, Men's Team Exits Asian Games

India's table tennis contingent at the Asian Games experienced a day of contrasting fortunes, with the women's team advancing to the quarterfinals after a thrilling victory, while the men's team faced an early exit.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Indian women's table tennis team defeated Thailand 3-2 to reach the Asian Games quarterfinals.

The Indian men's table tennis team was eliminated after a 0-3 loss to South Korea in the round of 16.

Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade were instrumental in the women's team's victory, securing crucial points.

Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar represented the men's team in their challenging matches against South Korea.

The women's team showcased resilience, with individual players making comebacks in their respective games to clinch the win.

The Indian women's team moved to the quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games with a victory over Thailand, but the Indian men's team crashed out after a loss to South Korea in the round of 16 here on Tuesday.

At the Sky Hall here, the Indian women's team edged out Thailand 3-2 but the men's team was blanked 0-3, which was their second loss at the group stage following the opening match defeat to Ireland.

Indian Women's Team Secures Quarterfinal Berth

In the women's clash, Sreeja Akula was defeated 2-3 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12) by Orawan Paranang in the opening match. The second match too went into five games as Yashaswini Ghorpade edged out her opponent Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9). Diya Chitale, however, suffered a defeat to Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing to the Thai opponent 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13), with the scoreline reading 2-1 in India's favour.

In the fourth match, Ghorpade brought India back with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) win over Paranang, while in the fifth, Sreeja bounced back to win three games and win her match against Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8).

Men's Team Eliminated After South Korea Loss

However, it was a disappointing outing for the Indian men's team which bowed out of the competition.

Harmeet Desai made a winning start with an 11-8 victory in the first game, but lost the next three to Korea's Jang Woo-jin to go down 1-3 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11) in the match. In the second match, Manush Shah was under the pump following a 4-11 hammering in the first game but bounced back to win the next two. However, his opponent Oh Jungsung clinched the match 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 6-11).

There was no respite for India as Manav Thakkar began with a 10-12 loss in the first game, and lost the third match to An Jaeh-yun 1-3 (10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12).