Indian Women's Squash Team Sweeps Iran, Advances To Quarterfinals

The Indian women's squash team showcased a dominant performance at the Asian Games, sweeping Iran 3-0 to secure their top spot in Pool C and advance confidently to the quarterfinals.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points The Indian women's squash team defeated Iran 3-0 in their final group-stage match at the Asian Games.

This dominant victory secured India's top position in Pool C, ensuring their progression to the quarterfinals.

Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh, and Joshna Chinappa all contributed to the comprehensive 3-0 win.

India is now set to face Singapore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, continuing their medal quest.

The Indian women's squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match to progress to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dominant Performance Secures Top Spot

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna was declared the winner after her opponent Narges Soltani retired while trailing 5-11, 0-3 in the first singles.

Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then saw off Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the third singles, veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, prevailed 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9) over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh to complete the 3-0 win.

India had defeated both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.

India thus finished at the top of the table. They will face Singapore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.