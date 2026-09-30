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India's Women Squash Stars Advance To Asian Games Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 08:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's squash team has made history at the Asian Games, securing a guaranteed medal by powerfully advancing to the semifinals after a dominant 2-0 victory over Singapore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games by reaching the semifinals.
  • India defeated Singapore 2-0 in the quarter-finals to advance.
  • Tanvi Khanna won a thrilling opening singles match against Au Yeong Wai Iynn.
  • Young Anahat Singh, an individual silver medallist, dominated her singles match to seal the team's victory.
  • The Indian team maintained an unbeaten record in Pool C, having previously defeated Iran, China, and Japan.

Indian women's team progressed to the semifinals of squash event with a 2-0 win over Singapore to assure itself of a medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Key Victories Secure Semifinal Spot

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, ekeing out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match.

 

In the second singles, young Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.

The semifinal is scheduled at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Thursday.

India had blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match on Tuesday after defeating both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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