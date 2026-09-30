India's Women Squash Stars Advance To Asian Games Semifinals

The Indian women's squash team has made history at the Asian Games, securing a guaranteed medal by powerfully advancing to the semifinals after a dominant 2-0 victory over Singapore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games by reaching the semifinals.

India defeated Singapore 2-0 in the quarter-finals to advance.

Tanvi Khanna won a thrilling opening singles match against Au Yeong Wai Iynn.

Young Anahat Singh, an individual silver medallist, dominated her singles match to seal the team's victory.

The Indian team maintained an unbeaten record in Pool C, having previously defeated Iran, China, and Japan.

Indian women's team progressed to the semifinals of squash event with a 2-0 win over Singapore to assure itself of a medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Key Victories Secure Semifinal Spot

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, ekeing out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match.

In the second singles, young Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.

The semifinal is scheduled at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Thursday.

India had blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match on Tuesday after defeating both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.