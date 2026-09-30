India's Women Squash Stars Advance To Asian Games Semifinals

The Indian women's squash team has made history at the Asian Games, securing a guaranteed medal by powerfully advancing to the semifinals after a dominant 2-0 victory over Singapore.
Key Points
- The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games by reaching the semifinals.
- India defeated Singapore 2-0 in the quarter-finals to advance.
- Tanvi Khanna won a thrilling opening singles match against Au Yeong Wai Iynn.
- Young Anahat Singh, an individual silver medallist, dominated her singles match to seal the team's victory.
- The Indian team maintained an unbeaten record in Pool C, having previously defeated Iran, China, and Japan.
Indian women's team progressed to the semifinals of squash event with a 2-0 win over Singapore to assure itself of a medal at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
Key Victories Secure Semifinal Spot
Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, ekeing out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match.
In the second singles, young Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory.
Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.
The semifinal is scheduled at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Thursday.
India had blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match on Tuesday after defeating both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.