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Asian Games: Skeet bronze takes India's shooting medal haul to 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 23, 2026 09:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's skeet team has proudly secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games, adding to the nation's growing tally of shooting honours.

women's skeet

Key Points

  • India's women's skeet team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games.
  • The team comprised Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.
  • This medal marks India's sixth shooting medal at the current Asian Games.
  • The team achieved a combined score of 331 points in the event.
  • Individual scores contributed to the team's success, with Parinaaz and Raiza scoring 111 each, and Maheshwari 109.

India secured its sixth shooting medal at the Asian Games as the women's skeet team comprising Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won a bronze with a combined score of 331 in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points. Parinaaz and Raiza both collected 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari logged home 109 to clinch another podium finish.

 

India now have four silver and two bronze medals from the range.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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