Women's Rowing Team Gears Up for Asian Games with National Camp

India's women's rowing team is ramping up its preparations for the Asian Games with a 51-day national training camp in Gorakhpur, focusing on technique and teamwork.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points A 51-day national rowing camp for women has started in Gorakhpur to prepare for the Asian Games.

The Sports Authority of India is organising the camp at Ramgarh Lake to train rowers for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Selected athletes will train in various rowing disciplines, including single sculls, double sculls, pairs, and fours.

Ramgarh Lake's international-standard facilities and calm waters are expected to improve the athletes' technique.

The men's rowing camp is already underway at the Army Node in Pune, indicating comprehensive preparation for the Asian Games.

A 51-day national rowing camp for women commenced in Gorakhpur to further strengthen the team's preparations for the Asian Games in Japan later this year.

The camp, being held at the Water Sports Complex at Ramgarh Lake, is organised by the Sports Authority of India at the request of the Rowing Federation of India. It aims to train the rowers for the continental showpiece scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Sudhir Sharma, Vice President of the Rowing Federation of India and Secretary of the UP Rowing Association, informed that the selected players and coaches have already arrived in Gorakhpur.

The rowing competitions at the Asian Games will be held from September 20 to 25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course in Kaizu City, Gifu Prefecture.

Training Focus and Location Advantages

Sharma added that the selected athletes will undergo training in single sculls, double sculls, pairs, and fours during the 51-day camp, which is being organised in Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

Meanwhile, the men's rowing camp is already underway at the Army Node in Pune.

Ramgarh Lake has been developed in accordance with international standards, and its calm water conditions are expected to help enhance the athletes' technique, said the official.

Selected Players

Kiran (Haryana), Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Maharashtra), Rukmani, Vindhya Shankar (Madhya Pradesh), B. Anandi, Kiran Devi (All India Police Control Board/Meghalaya), Ashwini Kumaran, Sania Krishnan, Anna Helen, Hima T., Angel Mary (Kerala), Monika Badoria, Anshika Bharti (Odisha).

Coaches

Rajesh Kumar (Services Sports Control Board), Mamta Jena (All India Police Control Board).