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India's Recurve Archers Secure Gold Medal Berth At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 02, 2026 06:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's recurve archery team has secured a coveted spot in the Asian Games gold medal match after a decisive victory over China, setting up an exciting final clash against archery powerhouse South Korea.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Indian women's recurve archery team has advanced to the Asian Games gold medal match.
  • They secured their spot by defeating China 5-1 in the semifinals.
  • The Indian team will now compete against South Korea in the final.
  • This success follows the Indian women's compound team's bronze medal win at the 2023 Asian Games.

The Indian women's recurve archery team stormed into the gold-medal match after beating China in the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Mohd defeated China 5-1 to set up a final clash with South Korea at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

 

The Chinese team comprised Yewei Huang, Qi Yu and Jingyi Zhu.

The Indian women's compound team had won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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