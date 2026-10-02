Indian Women's Recurve Team Makes History With Asian Games Gold

Discover how the Indian women's recurve archery team made history by clinching their maiden Asian Games gold medal, triumphing over formidable world champions South Korea in a sensational final.

Key Points The Indian women's recurve archery team clinched its maiden Asian Games gold medal.

The team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, and Kumkum Mohod, defeated world champions South Korea 5-3.

The victory was achieved in challenging windy conditions, with India securing the win in the fourth set.

This historic achievement follows the Indian women's compound team's bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Indian women's recurve archery team produced a sensational performance to clinch its maiden Asian Games gold medal, defeating world champions South Korea in the final here on Friday.

Historic Victory For Indian Archers

The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod outplayed the 10-time Olympic champions 5-3.

Playing in windy conditions, the first two sets were tied, with both teams scoring 54 and 56 points respectively to split the points.

The Korean team, featuring reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung, Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then faltered in the third set, hitting three consecutive 8s for a combined score of 52, while the Indian archers shot 55 to take the set.

In the fourth set, Korea scored 54 points. Kirti started with an 8, which was later decisively changed to 9, taking India's total to 54 and levelling the score to force a draw in the set and seal the gold medal.

The Indian team had earlier defeated China 5-1 to in the semifinal to storm to its first-ever Asian Games final.

The Indian women's compound team had won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.