Kirti's story: From paddy fields to Asian Games gold

The Indian women's recurve archery team, featuring Haryana's Kirti Sharma, achieved a historic milestone by clinching a maiden Asian Games gold medal, defeating formidable South Korea.

IMAGE: Kirti Sharma celebrates after helping India win historic gold in the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Indian women's recurve archery team clinched a historic gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

The team, comprising Kirti Sharma, Ankita Bhakat, and Kumkum Mohod, defeated 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Kirti Sharma, who hails from Jind, for her significant contribution.

Kirti Sharma's family in Jind expressed immense pride, revealing their financial struggles to support her archery dream.

The family now harbours the dream of Kirti winning an Olympic gold medal for the nation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday lauded Indian women's recurve archery team, which included local player Kirti Sharma, for clinching a historic gold in the ongoing Asian Games.

Kirti hails from Jind here, and Saini said she has made the nation proud with her achievement.

Indian women's recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and bagged a maiden Asian Games gold.

Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging conditions to beat the defending champions.

"Kirti, daughter of Jind, created history by winning India's first gold medal in the women's team recurve archery event at the Asian Games 2026 alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod," he wrote on his official X account.

"Our daughters are continuously bringing glory to the nation with their golden performances. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire women's recurve team on this historic achievement," he added.

Family Celebrates Historic Archery Win

Back in Jind, Kirit's family erupted in joy.

Her father Vijay Sharma said he received the happy news while harvesting paddy in the fields.

"I was harvesting paddy in the fields when I received a phone call. It is now the family's dream that she should now bring an Olympic gold for the nation," Sharma told PTI videos.

Kirti's mother Guddi Devi said the family faced financial difficulties in supporting her daughter's dream and even borrowed money from a private lender.

"She has made everyone proud. She also used to help the family on the farm," she added.