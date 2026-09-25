Asian Games: India storm into kabaddi final, eye 4th straight gold

The Indian women's Kabaddi team has powerfully advanced to the Asian Games final, maintaining an unbeaten record and setting their sights on a historic fourth consecutive gold medal.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian women's Kabaddi team reached the Asian Games final.

They defeated Nepal with a score of 48-24 in the semi-final.

The team remains unbeaten in the current Asian Games edition.

India is aiming for a fourth consecutive Asian Games gold in women's Kabaddi.

The Indian men's Kabaddi team also qualified for the semifinals.

The Indian women's Kabaddi team stayed on course for a fourth consecutive Asian Games gold after marching into the finals with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal in Nagoya on Friday.

The comprehensive win also kept the defending champions' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points.

Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

The women's team earlier claimed consecutive victories by defeating Iran, Bangladesh and Japan in the group stages.

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far.

India are the defending champions in the men's event as well. The team will be up against Thailand in its semifinal clash.

Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far.

The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018.

India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition.