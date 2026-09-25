Dominant Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Asian Games Final

The Indian women's kabaddi team has powerfully advanced to the Asian Games final, maintaining an unbeaten record and setting their sights on a historic fourth consecutive gold medal.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian women's kabaddi team secured a decisive 48-24 win against Nepal in the Asian Games semi-finals.

The team remains unbeaten in the current edition, showcasing strong performance against Iran, Bangladesh, and Japan.

India is on track to clinch its fourth consecutive Asian Games gold medal in women's kabaddi.

Women's kabaddi was introduced at the Asian Games in 2010, with India dominating every edition since.

The Indian men's kabaddi team is also in the semi-finals, continuing India's strong legacy in the sport.

The Indian women's kabaddi team stayed on course for a fourth consecutive Asian Games gold after marching into the finals with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal here on Friday. The comprehensive win also kept the defending champions' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

India's Dominance in Asian Games Kabaddi

India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points. Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half. The women's team earlier claimed consecutive victories by defeating Iran, Bangladesh and Japan in the group stages.

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far. India are the defending champions in the men's event as well. The team will be up against Thailand in its semifinal clash.

Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far. The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018. India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition.