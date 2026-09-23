Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Continues Winning Streak At Asian Games

India's formidable women's Kabaddi team showcased their dominance at the Asian Games by securing a decisive victory against former gold medallists Iran, continuing their strong performance in the tournament.

Key Points India's women's Kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-23 at the Asian Games.

This marks India's second consecutive victory in the group league stage.

The team will face Japan in their final group league match.

India has a strong record in women's Kabaddi at the Asian Games, with three gold medals.

Favourites India comfortably beat 2018 gold medallist Iran 37-23 in their second group league match of the women's Kabaddi event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Earlier Indian women beat Bangladesh 42-21 in their group league opener.

They will play their last group league game against Japan on Thursday. Indian women have won three gold medals and a silver in the event.