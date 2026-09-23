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Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Continues Winning Streak At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 09:52 IST 1 Minute Read
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India's formidable women's Kabaddi team showcased their dominance at the Asian Games by securing a decisive victory against former gold medallists Iran, continuing their strong performance in the tournament.

Key Points

  • India's women's Kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-23 at the Asian Games.
  • This marks India's second consecutive victory in the group league stage.
  • The team will face Japan in their final group league match.
  • India has a strong record in women's Kabaddi at the Asian Games, with three gold medals.

Favourites India comfortably beat 2018 gold medallist Iran 37-23 in their second group league match of the women's Kabaddi event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Earlier Indian women beat Bangladesh 42-21 in their group league opener.

 

They will play their last group league game against Japan on Thursday. Indian women have won three gold medals and a silver in the event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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