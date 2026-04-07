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India Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for World Cup with Argentina Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 07, 2026 11:37 IST

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The Indian women's hockey team is set to tour Argentina for a crucial four-match series, providing essential preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • The Indian senior women's hockey team will play a four-match series against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
  • The Argentina tour serves as vital preparation for the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands and the Asian Games.
  • Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasises the importance of team players and individual quality for squad selection.
  • The series provides an opportunity to test different team combinations and tactics against a top-ranked opponent.

The Indian senior women's hockey team will tour Argentina for a four-match series, set to be held at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

Indian team will play its matches on April 13, 14, 16, and 17 at Argentina's National Centre of High Performance Athletics (also known as CeNARD).

 

India and Argentina have enjoyed competitive encounters in recent years, including a thrilling 2-2 draw decided by shootout in the FIH Pro League 2024â25 last June.

Preparing for Major Tournaments

This upcoming tour will offer valuable match practice against quality international opposition ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands and the Asian Games later this year.

The series will serve as important preparation for India, offering four high-tempo matches, while also giving the team an opportunity to explore different combinations and tactics.

Coach's Perspective

Speaking on the tour, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We are travelling to Argentina with a squad of 24 players, and that is a very deliberate choice. This tour is about giving more players the chance to perform at the highest level. Argentina is one of the best teams in the world, and that environment will tell us a lot about where each player stands. We want to see who steps up when it matters.

"To earn a place in this team, you need to show everyone that you are a team player first. Individual quality is important, but if you cannot connect with the group and work for each other, it will be very difficult to make this squad."

Both the men's and women's World Cup will be held simultaneously in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games will be hosted by AichiâNagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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