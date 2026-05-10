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Hockey India To Hold Camp Ahead Of Australia Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 12:31 IST

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Hockey India announces a preparatory camp for the national women's hockey team in Bengaluru, focusing on fitness ahead of their Australia tour and the FIH Nations Cup.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points

  • Hockey India is holding a preparatory camp in Bengaluru for the national women's team.
  • The camp is in preparation for the team's upcoming tour of Australia.
  • The Australia tour serves as exposure ahead of the FIH Nations Cup in Auckland.
  • The camp will focus on improving the team's fitness levels.

Hockey India will conduct a short camp in Bengaluru from Monday for the national women's team ahead of its tour of Australia.

Preparing For The FIH Nations Cup

The preparatory camp is important as the team will travel to Australia for an exposure tour ahead of the FIH Nations Cup, which will take place in Auckland from June 15 to 21.

 

The Women's World Cup 2026 is also scheduled in Belgium later this year as well as the Asian Games.

Focus On Fitness

The upcoming camp will feature the same set of 31 players who were part of the previous national camp held in April under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"This will be a short camp ahead of our upcoming tour to Australia. The integral focus of the camp will be on the fitness aspects of the game and improving in those areas. We want to be consistent in this regard and take the next step as a team," said Marijne in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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