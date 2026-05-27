India Women's Hockey Team Prepares For Australia Challenge

The Indian women's hockey team is set to face Australia in a four-match series, using it as crucial preparation for the FIH Nations Cup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team will play a four-match series against Australia in Perth.

The series is crucial preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Auckland.

Captain Salima Tete emphasises the importance of the Australia tour for building momentum and confidence.

The Indian squad has been training with high-intensity tactical drills to sharpen skills and fitness.

The team features a mix of experienced players and rising talents.

The Indian women's hockey team would look to kickstart its preparations for the FIH Nations Cup on a positive note when it takes on Australia in the four-match series starting here on Tuesday.

India Aims to Build Momentum

The Salima Tete-led side will aim to build vital momentum ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup to be held in Auckland from June 15 to 21.

Fresh from an encouraging display in Argentina earlier this year, where India drew the four-match series 2-2 against the world No. 2 side after losing the first two matches, the visiting team enters this tour with confidence.

The squad spent the last few weeks grinding through high-intensity tactical drills at the national training camp in SAI Bengaluru, which helped the players sharpen their skills, structural play, penalty corner variations and overall match fitness under the watchful eyes of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India captain Salima said the players are upbeat about the tour.

"The entire squad is really looking forward to this tour. Playing against Australia, especially on their home turf, is always a tough challenge, and that is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations. Every match in Perth will be crucial for us," she said.

"We want to head into the Nations Cup in Auckland with momentum and confidence. Australia will push us to our limits, and we want to use that to become a stronger unit."

Team Composition and Rankings

The 22-member Indian team has an exciting mix of youth and experience, with rising talents Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi eagerly waiting for their opportunity.

Currently ranked ninth in the FIH World Rankings, the Indian team is ready to pull out all stops to challenge its eighth ranked opponents.

Match Schedule

Schedule (all times IST): India vs Australia, Match 1: May 26 (17:00 hrs), India vs Australia, Match 2: May 27 (17:00 hrs), India vs Australia, Match 3: May 29 (11:00 hrs), India vs Australia, Match 4: May 30 (11:00 hrs).

Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.