Women's Hockey Team Embarks On Final World Cup Preparations In Europe

The Indian women's hockey team has embarked on its crucial final phase of preparations in Europe for the upcoming FIH World Cup, aiming to fine-tune strategies and build momentum for the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Indian women's hockey team departs for Frankfurt, Germany, for final FIH World Cup preparations.

The team will play two practice matches against Germany on July 31 and August 1.

Further World Cup preparations will continue in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

India's World Cup campaign starts August 16 against China, followed by South Africa and England in Pool D.

Captain Salima Tete expresses confidence in the team's performance and determination to make the country proud.

The Indian women's hockey team departed for Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, where it will undergo the final phase of its preparations for next month's FIH World Cup, to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.

The team travelled from Bengaluru to Mumbai before boarding its onward flight to Frankfurt.

India's World Cup Preparation Strategy

The Indian team will play two practice matches against Germany on July 31 and August 1 apart from its training camp to fine-tune combinations and adapt to the European conditions.

The team will depart for Amsterdam on August 2 to continue its World Cup preparations in the Netherlands.

India will begin its campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa and England in Pool D.

India captain Salima Tete is confident about the team's good showing in the quadrennial showpiece to be held from August 15 to 30.

"The entire squad is looking forward to the challenge ahead. We've had a good training block, and now it's about carrying that momentum into the practice matches and then the World Cup," Tete said before the team's departure.

"Facing China in our opening game will be an important test, and we want to start the tournament on a positive note. As a team, we are determined to give our best and make the country proud."