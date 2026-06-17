Indian Women's Hockey Team Eyes Undefeated Pool Run Against Uruguay

The Indian women's hockey team, having already secured a semifinal berth, is poised to complete an undefeated pool stage run against Uruguay in the FIH Nations Cup, a critical tournament for their return to the elite FIH Pro League.

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team has already qualified for the FIH Nations Cup semifinals.

India aims to finish the pool stage undefeated against lower-ranked Uruguay to boost confidence.

Winning the FIH Nations Cup is crucial for India to regain its spot in the elite FIH Pro League.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne seeks improved field goal conversions and may test new combinations.

The tournament serves as vital preparation for upcoming World Cup and Asian Games.

A semifinal spot already sealed, a relaxed Indian women's hockey team would look to end the pool engagements undefeated to bolster its confidence against a lower-ranked Uruguay in the FIH Nations Cup here on Thursday. Unbeaten India are atop Pool A with six points from two games and have already qualified for the last four, having defeated USA 3-2 and Japan 2-1 in their first two matches.

Aiming For FIH Pro League Return

India are determined to win the FIH Nations Cup to get their place back in next season's elite FIH Pro League, from which they got relegated last year. The Indian women's team was relegated from the elite FIH Pro League to the second-tier FIH Hockey Nations Cup, following its last-place finish in the 2024-25 season, after managing only 10 points from 16 matches. The winner of the eight-nation FIH Nations Cup will progress to next year's FIH Pro League.

Going into their final pool game against a relatively easy opponent, India would take heart from their fighting wins in the opening two games. Ranked ninth in the world, the Salima Tete-led India will definitely start as favourites against world no. 17 Uruguay, who have lost both their opening two matches.

Strategic Goals And Tournament Preparation

India scored all their five goals in the two matches through penalty corners. Deepika is joint second in the goal scorers list with two strikes, while Navneet Kaurn Salima and Lalremsiami found the net once each. But going into the business end of the tournament, India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne would expect heavy effort from his strikers and would want them to find the net from field efforts and Uruguay provides them the best opportunity to do that.

With two important tournaments lined up this year -- World Cup and the Asian Games -- Marijne would also be tempted to try out new combinations in the remaining matches of the FIH Nations Cup, which is part of the team's preparations for the big ticket events. Having considered three goals in two matches, the Indian defence, though, needs to tighten up a bit.

Coach Marijne's Outlook

India's chief coach knows the significance of it. "In tournaments like this, small moments often make the biggest difference. We need to remain disciplined, stay united as a team and make the most of our opportunities. The objective is not only to achieve good results but also to continue building a strong foundation for the future. We know the expectations are high, and the players are motivated to give their best for the country," he had said.