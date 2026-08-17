Women's Hockey World Cup: India Eyes Top-Two Finish Against South Africa

Following a strong draw against China, the Indian Women's Hockey team is poised for a critical encounter with South Africa in the World Cup, aiming to solidify their position for a top-two finish in Pool D.
High on confidence after holding Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to a draw, India will look to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish in Pool D when they face South Africa in their second Women's Hockey World Cup match here on Tuesday. India, ranked ninth in the world, produced a disciplined display to secure a 2-2 draw against a fancied Chinese side in their tournament opener. The result has given them a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth. For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round. A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round. It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.
Key Points
- India's Women's Hockey team secured a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China in their World Cup opener.
- The upcoming match against South Africa is crucial for India to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish in Pool D and advance to the second round.
- Coach Sjoerd Marijne highlighted the need for improved ball possession and retention, despite the team's promising start.
- Key players like drag-flicker Deepika and Player of the Tournament Navneet Kaur are vital to India's attacking strategy.
- India's strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics has raised expectations for their showing at the current World Cup.