The Indian women's hockey team has made history by achieving its best-ever FIH World Ranking of fourth, showcasing their dominant performance in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and capping a phenomenal year for the sport.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team reached a best-ever fourth position in the FIH World Rankings on Wednesday.

This historic rise follows a 4-0 victory over Japan and a 6-2 win against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

The team has maintained an unbeaten run of five consecutive victories in the tournament.

This achievement caps a phenomenal year, including winning the FIH Nations Cup and Asian Games gold medal.

The Indian women's hockey team broke new ground by rising to a best-ever fourth position in the latest FIH World Rankings following its 4-0 win over Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

India's Dominant Performance And Historic Rise

The latest achievement comes just a day after India had broken into the top five for the first time in its history, reaching World No. 5 following an emphatic 6-2 win over China.

The back-to-back victories against two of Asia's strongest teams propelled the team to its highest-ever position in the international rankings.

The 4-0 win over Japan also extended India's unbeaten run in the tournament to five consecutive victories, ensuring a perfect league-stage record and a place in the semi-finals.

India's 6-2 triumph over China was particularly significant, marking its biggest victory against the Chinese side in the history of the tournament since the 4-2 win in the 2013 edition.

With victories over Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, China and Japan, the Indian team has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament.

Led by captain Salima Tete, the defending champions are now firmly focused on securing a record-extending fourth title and a third consecutive crown.

The latest achievement caps what has been a phenomenal year for Indian women's hockey. The team won the FIH Nations Cup, secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup (its best-ever performance since 1974) and claimed the Asian Games gold medal after a gap of 44 years.