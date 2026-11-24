Discover how the Indian women's hockey team has made history by climbing to its highest-ever fifth position in the FIH rankings, fueled by their recent gold medal victory at the Asian Games.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team has reached its highest-ever FIH ranking, securing the fifth position.

This achievement surpasses their previous best of sixth place, recorded in May-June 2022.

The team's recent success includes winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan.

The Netherlands currently lead the FIH rankings, followed by Argentina, Belgium, and Spain.

The Indian women's hockey team climbed to fifth place in the FIH rankings, its highest-ever position since the world body introduced the system in October 2003.

The team's previous best was sixth place in May-June 2022, following a strong Pro League campaign.

India were placed eighth after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The team was ninth in 2018, after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

In the rankings released by the FIH on Tuesday, the Netherlands were on top, followed by Argentina, Belgium and Spain.

India had won gold at the recent Asian Games in Japan, beating Olympic silver medallists China in the final.