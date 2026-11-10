Marijne Shuffles Roles, Rests Punia For Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women's hockey squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal features notable changes, including the resting of star goalkeeper Savita Punia and strategic role adjustments by coach Sjoerd Marijne, as the defending champions prepare to kick off their campaign on November 19.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has been rested from the Indian women's hockey squad for the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal.

Bansari Solanki will replace Punia, while Bichu Devi Kharibam retains her spot as the other custodian in the squad.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne has announced role changes for several players, including Rutuja Dadaso Pisal moving to mid-field and Nikki Pradhan to defence.

Mid-fielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the team in the tournament, which runs from November 19 to 28 in Bhopal.

India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against Malaysia on the opening day of the competition.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has been rested from the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal, replaced by Bansari Solanki in the Indian women's hockey squad unveiled on Tuesday, with head coach Sjoerd Marijne also announcing changes to the roles of some players during the event.

Tournament Overview And India's Title Defence

The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly-built International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal and India will enter as the defending champions. India will begin their campaign against Malaysia on the opening day of the competition.

Mid-fielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the team, which is playing its first international tournament after the historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan last month.

The hosts have secured the ACT title in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

The six-team competition will feature India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. Like India, South Korea too have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times.

Coach Marijne's Strategy And Player Role Changes

The 25-year-old Bansari has been part of the squad that won the Asia Cup last year. Bichu Devi Kharibam retained her place as the other custodian in the squad.

"This is the moment I want to give other players the chance to showcase their talent on the international stage. Some players will be playing in different positions than they normally do, so that I can see how they perform in a different role," said Marijne.

"We are excited to play in front of the home crowd and finish the year well," he added.

As part of the role shuffling, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who played as a forward in the Asian Games, has been named in the mid-field for the ACT. Similarly, mid-fielder Nikki Pradhan is part of the defensive line-up, while Ishika Chaudhary has been moved from defence to mid-field.

Asian Champions Trophy Match Schedule

The ACT will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing the other five once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

The opening day will see Asia's top-ranked team China take on Thailand in the tournament opener before the India-Malaysia clash following an opening ceremony.

The Indian team will then face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25.

The semi-finals will be played on November 27 and the medal matches on November 28.

Team Morale And Hockey India's Expectations

With the home crowd behind them, the Indian team will look to deliver another strong performance and continue their winning momentum.

"The Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 is an important opportunity for our team to carry forward the momentum of their historic Asian Games triumph," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

"Playing in front of home supporters will be a great motivation, and I am confident the players will put up a strong performance and make the country proud," he added.

Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also wished the team success in the tournament.

"As defending champions, the team will be determined to maintain its winning momentum. We look forward to an exciting competition and strong support from hockey fans across Madhya Pradesh," said the Secretary General.

Full Indian Women's Hockey Squad

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo

Mid-fielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeeet Kaur, Ishika.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan.