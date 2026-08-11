Salima Tete: Nations Cup win boosts India's World Cup medal hopes

Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is brimming with confidence following the team's FIH Nations Cup triumph, asserting their readiness to compete for a gold medal at the challenging FIH Women's World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete acknowledged nervousness but said her responsibility is to ensure the team remains positive and united. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is confident the team can win a medal at the FIH Women's World Cup 2026, citing their recent FIH Nations Cup victory as a major confidence booster.

Tete emphasised the team's strategy of playing 'smart, attacking hockey' and treating every match with equal importance, regardless of the challenging pool draw.

As a captain, Tete focuses on maintaining a positive and united team environment, encouraging younger players to play freely while senior players manage pressure.

The energy and hunger of junior players like Sakshi Rana, Ishika, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal are seen as positive influences, with seniors ensuring they are not burdened by expectations.

Tete highlighted the crucial role of the goalkeepers, whose defensive confidence allows outfield players to attack freely.

Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete believes the team's recent Nations Cup triumph has given the side the confidence to compete for the top prize in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026, despite being handed a challenging pool. India head into the World Cup on the back of winning the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand, and Tete believes the momentum from that success can propel the team to another medal-winning campaign on the biggest stage, the World Cup, to be held at jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

Aiming for World Cup Glory

"This time, the FIH Hockey World Cup will be ours. We will play smart, attacking hockey and bring back a medal. I have full belief in my team. We have the ability to do it," Tete told JioStar. "Our last tournament in New Zealand, the FIH Nations Cup, was a great success. We won it and brought home the medal. "So this time, in the World Cup, our goal is the same. Every match counts, and we will treat each one with equal importance. We are determined to play our best hockey and bring back the gold medal."

Tete, who is set to play in her second World Cup, said the team's focus will be on approaching every match with a winning mindset despite being handed a challenging pool. "Playing in the World Cup is every player's dream. It's a huge opportunity for us. Just like the FIH Nations Cup and the FIH Pro League, top teams will be competing. "With the Asian Games also approaching, we know we will face strong teams. Our pool in the World Cup is challenging, and we are preparing for tough matches," she said. "Our goal is to go into every match with a clear plan and a winning mindset."

Leadership and Team Dynamics

The 24-year-old captain also acknowledged that nerves are natural ahead of a major tournament but said her responsibility is to ensure the team remains positive and united.

"I feel nervous too, and that's normal. Every player goes through it. But whenever I step onto the pitch, I tell myself that I must play for my team, support every player, and take responsibility," she said. "Whether we are winning or losing, I stand with the team. I want to be a role model who lifts the team up. If someone makes a mistake, it's fine. We learn and improve. I want to bring positivity and energy to the group."

Tete also highlighted the role of India's younger players, saying the energy and hunger they bring to the squad can have a positive impact on the entire team. "When the junior players come into the team, they bring a lot of energy. They always tell us, 'Didi, we have to push hard, we have to play good hockey, and we need that medal.' Hearing that from them gives us all a lot of positivity," she said.

Nurturing Young Talent

Tete named Sakshi Rana, Ishika and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal among the youngsters eager to make an impact at the World Cup and said the senior players would ensure they do not feel burdened by expectations. "From my side, I always tell them to play freely and enjoy the game. It's not their job to carry the pressure. The seniors are there to handle that. I want them to focus on their game and express themselves on the pitch," she said. "When they play with freedom, they perform better. That helps the team as a whole."

The captain also credited India's goalkeepers for giving the outfield players the confidence to attack without fear. "When they say, 'You push forward, we will defend the back,' it really fires us up. They give us the confidence to attack freely, knowing they will take care of the defence," Tete said.