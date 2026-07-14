CM Yadav Hails India Women's Historic Test Win Over England

The Indian women's cricket team made history with a dominant 270-run victory over England in their inaugural Test match at the iconic Lord's, earning widespread praise including from CM Mohan Yadav.

Photograph: ICC Media

Key Points Indian women's cricket team secured a historic 270-run victory against England in their first-ever Test match at Lord's.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the team, praising their stellar performance.

Kranti Gaud, a player from Madhya Pradesh, played a crucial role, taking a total of seven wickets in the match.

The victory was fuelled by a strong all-round performance, with bowlers like Sneh Rana contributing significantly.

England was bowled out for 186 while chasing an improbable target of 457 runs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for defeating England in the first-ever women's Test match held at the historic Lord's ground in London.

The daughters of India have brought glory to the country, Yadav said.

A stellar all-round performance fuelled India's 270-run win over England in the first-ever Women's Test staged at the iconic Lord's ground on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Praises Historic Cricket Victory

"Our women's cricket team has created history by achieving a strong victory. Kranti Gaud, daughter of Madhya Pradesh, has made an important contribution in the Indian team's victory by taking five wickets in the first innings and a total of 7 wickets in the match," CM Yadav said.

Today the entire country, along with Madhya Pradesh, is proud of the historic victory of the women's cricket team, he added.

Bowlers led by off-spinner Sneh Rana produced a strong combined effort as India outclassed England by a massive 270-run margin on the fourth and final day of the one-off Women's Test on Monday.

Chasing an improbable 457, England were shot out for 186 after resuming the day from overnight 130 for six.