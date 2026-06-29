How India Women's Cricket Secured Olympic Berth For LA28

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by securing a coveted spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, marking a significant milestone for the sport's return to the global multi-sport event.

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Indian women's cricket team qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as Asia's top-ranked team.

Men's team qualification depends on being the top-ranked Asian team by December 2026.

Cricket returns to the Olympics after a century, featuring six teams in men's and women's events.

Australia, Great Britain, and South Africa also qualified for the women's event based on T20 World Cup rankings.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlights the historic significance and global growth opportunity for cricket.

The Indian women's cricket team qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as the top-placed Asian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup while the men's squad will have to be the continental leaders in world rankings at the end of this year to clinch a direct berth.

The qualification criteria was unveiled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. Cricket is returning to the Olympics after a century and will feature six teams each in men's and women's competitions.

Women's Team Secures Historic Olympic Berth

"Australia, Great Britain (through England), India and South Africa have qualified for the six-team women's event after finishing as the highest-ranked teams from Oceania, Europe, Asia and Africa, respectively, at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026," the ICC stated.

"...reigning ODI world champions India earned Asia's quota despite their T20 World Cup campaign ending earlier than hoped," it added.

The Indian team had missed the semifinals after losing to Australia in their final group match on Sunday.

West Indies' Unique Olympic Qualification Challenge

The West Indies had also reached the women's World Cup semifinals like Australia, England, and South Africa, placing it among the top four. However, as a composite ICC member representing multiple Caribbean nations and not recognised as an IOC NOC, it is ineligible to participate in the Olympic Games or to obtain a quota place as one entity.

West Indies comprises the NOCs of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US Virgin Islands, which do not compete individually in ICC events.

"As the side represents multiple Caribbean nations rather than a single IOC-recognised National Olympic Committee (NOC), it cannot directly compete at the Olympic Games.

"Should the West Indies finish among the highest-ranked teams not already qualified by the end of 2026, the ICC will stage a dedicated Caribbean Qualifier to determine which NOC progresses to the ICC Olympics Qualifier," the ICC stated.

Men's Team Qualification Pathway and Global Criteria

The process for men hinges on rankings to filter four early quota slots from different continents.

"These will be allocated to the highest-ranked eligible NOCs (National Olympic Committees) continentally (i.e. the top ranked NOCs from different continents), taken from the ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings, resulting in four teams in total," the ICC stated.

The cut-off date has been kept at December 31, 2026.

The host country, USA, is guaranteed one quota place each in the men's and women's competition on the basis that the they have "satisfied the ICC criteria of appearing on a ranking of 15 or better in the Rankings during the qualification period."

In addition, the Final Olympic Global Qualification Tournament (FOGQT) will be held separately for both genders, dates for which are yet to be finalised.

The next eight highest-ranked eligible teams, which have not yet qualified based on rankings, will fight it out for one slot each in the men's and women's competition.

No maximum limit on continental representation applies to the final qualifier.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah On Cricket's Olympic Return

ICC chairman Jay Shah said the announcement of the qualification pathway was a key milestone as the sport returns to the Olympics after a century, and will be a great opportunity for cricket-playing nations to showcase the game to the world.

"The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage," said Shah.

"The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket's inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world," he added.