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Asian Games: India Women's Compound Archery Team Wins Gold With World Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 30, 2026 08:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's compound archery team has once again made history at the Asian Games, securing a sensational gold medal with a world record-equalling score against China, reaffirming their dominance in the sport.

India women's archery team

IMAGE: Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam celebrate winning the gold medal in the compound women's archery team event at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Indian women's compound archery team successfully retained their gold medal at the Asian Games.
  • The team, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep, defeated China 238-234 in the final.
  • India's victory was achieved with a world record-equalling score, highlighting their dominant performance.

The Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance in the final to outclass China and retain the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score, in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep proved to be unstoppable in the final, as they defeated China 238-234 in the gold medal match.

 

Indians Equal World Record

India women's archery team

The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal.

The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.

The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.



China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the world record.

It was India's seventh gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had won five gold medals in archery at the last edition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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