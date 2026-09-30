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India's Compound Archery Women Secure Gold Medal Match Berth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 06:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian women's compound archery team triumphed over South Korea to secure their place in the Asian Games gold medal match, setting up an exciting final against China.

Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

Key Points

  • The Indian women's compound archery team has advanced to the Asian Games gold medal match.
  • India defeated South Korea with a score of 234-233 in the semifinals.
  • The team, including Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep, will now face China in the final.
  • This achievement follows their gold medal win at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
  • The victory highlights India's strong performance in compound archery at the international level.

Indian women's compound archery team progressed to the gold-medal match after beating Korea in the semifinals at Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep defeated South Korea 234-233 to set up a final clash with China at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

 

The Korean team comprised Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo.

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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