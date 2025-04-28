HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian women's baseball team qualifies for Asian Cup

April 28, 2025 21:05 IST

In the eight-team Women's Baseball Asia Cup Qualifiers, India had topped Group A after winning all their three matches -- against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Iran. Indonesia had topped Group B.

IMAGE: In the eight-team Women's Baseball Asia Cup Qualifiers, India had topped Group A after winning all their three matches -- against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Iran. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Khel India/X

The Indian women's baseball team on Monday qualified for the Asian Cup to be held this year after entering the gold medal match of the qualifying tournament in Bangkok.

India beat Thailand 6:5 to finish second in Super Round stage standings, while Indonesia took the top spot. The top two teams from the Super Round qualify for the main Asia Cup tournament.

 

The top two teams -- Indonesia and India -- will also face in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Thailand and Pakistan will play for the bronze medal.

The top two teams from each group qualified for the Super Round stage.

In the Super Round, India lost to Indonesia before Monday's win over Thailand.

India had also competed in the Asian Cup in 2023 where the failed to get past the opening round.

