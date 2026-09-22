Asian Games: India women lose to Japan in women's team quarter-finals

The Indian women's badminton team suffered a 1-3 quarter-final defeat to Japan, despite a strong performance from the doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

IMAGE: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly upset World No 3 Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the doubles match of the badminton women's team event at the Asian Games 2026. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points The Indian women's badminton team lost 1-3 to Japan in the Asian Games quarterfinals.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured India's only win in the doubles clash.

PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, and Tanvi Sharma were defeated in their respective singles matches.

Sindhu fought intensely against world No.3 Akane Yamaguchi but ultimately lost in three games.

World Championships bronze-winning pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a clinical performance but the singles players faltered as the Indian women's badminton team bowed out of the Asian Games with a 1-3 loss to Japan in the quarter-finals in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Two-time Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu, who started the proceedings, was off to a fighting start but could not sustain the pressure against World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi, losing 23-21, 18-21, 6-21 in the opening singles clash.

Unnati Hooda then couldn't find a way to go past 2022 world junior champion and current world no.7 Tomoka Miyazaki, going down 16-21, 18-21 as Japan moved 2-0 ahead.

Treesa and Gayatri, who recently won their maiden bronze at the New Delhi World Championships, then kept India alive with a 21-17, 21-16 victory over Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the first doubles clash as India pulled one back.

However, young shuttler Tanvi Sharma then went down 12-21, 10-21 to former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the third singles as Japan sealed a 3-1 victory.

Sindhu's Intense Battle Against Akane Yamaguchi

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was beaten by World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi in the first singles match. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Sindhu was looking good after she recovered from a 13-17 deficit to clinch the opening game 23-21 against Yamaguchi.

The battle between the two former world champions saw the two battle it out in some exciting rallies, averaging 35-36 shots.

Sindhu earned a game point but a wrong judgement at the back-line allowed Yamaguchi to make a comeback.

The Indian grabbed another game point after her opponent found the net and sealed it with a cross-court forehand winner to grab the early initiative.

After the change of sides, Yamaguchi held a two-point lead at the mid-game interval. Sindhu threatened to make another comeback from 12-17 down, but the Japanese held her nerve to take the second game 21-18.

It all went downhill for Sindhu in the decider as she fell 6-14 behind.

Eventually Yamaguchi earned 10 match points and sealed the contest with a precise return.