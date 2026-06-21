Indian Athletes Shine With Gold, Silver, And Bronze In Shaoxing

India's athletics contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Relays Championships in Shaoxing, China, clinching a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay along with silver and bronze in other mixed relay events.
The Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay on the final day of the second edition of the Asian Relays Championships here on Sunday. The Indian gold medal women's 4x100m relay team clocked 43.85 seconds, a season best.
Key Points
- India's women's 4x100m relay team won gold at the Asian Relays Championships with a season-best time of 43.85 seconds.
- The Indian contingent also secured a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event.
- A bronze medal was added by the Indian mixed 4x100m team, contributing to the overall medal tally.
- Key athletes included Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar, Tamanna, Theerthesh Shetty, Poovamma MR, Bharath Sridhar, Neeru Pathak, Pranav Gaurav, and Animesh Kujur.
- The championships saw strong competition from nations like Thailand, China, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Kazakhstan.