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Indian Athletes Shine With Gold, Silver, And Bronze In Shaoxing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 21, 2026 19:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's athletics contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Relays Championships in Shaoxing, China, clinching a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay along with silver and bronze in other mixed relay events.

Key Points

  • India's women's 4x100m relay team won gold at the Asian Relays Championships with a season-best time of 43.85 seconds.
  • The Indian contingent also secured a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event.
  • A bronze medal was added by the Indian mixed 4x100m team, contributing to the overall medal tally.
  • Key athletes included Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar, Tamanna, Theerthesh Shetty, Poovamma MR, Bharath Sridhar, Neeru Pathak, Pranav Gaurav, and Animesh Kujur.
  • The championships saw strong competition from nations like Thailand, China, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Kazakhstan.
The Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay on the final day of the second edition of the Asian Relays Championships here on Sunday. The Indian gold medal women's 4x100m relay team clocked 43.85 seconds, a season best.

India's Strong Performance Across Relay Events

 
The Indian contingent also won silver in mixed 4x400m and bronze in mixed 4x100m relay. The mixed 4x400m relay team added silver to the medal tally with Theerthesh Shetty, Poovamma MR, Bharath Sridhar and Neeru Pathak clocking 3:17.06 seconds. Earlier, the Indian mixed 4x100m team won bronze (41.27 seconds). The members of the Indian team were Pranav Gaurav, Tamanna, Animesh Kujur and SS Sneha. Thailand won gold (41.14 seconds) while silver went to China (41.29 seconds). The men's 4x400m relay finished fifth with a time of 3:05.33 seconds. The team members were Theerthesh Shetty, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Suraj A Raja, Barath Sridhar. Vietnam (3:02.60 secs), China (3:03.23 secs) and Sri Lanka (3:03.33 secs) finished in that order. The women's 4x400m relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:34.88 seconds. Team members were Saloni Nagar, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu and Rashdeep Kaur. Vietnam (3.31.16 secs), China (3:32.68) and Kazakhstan (3:33.87) finished in that order.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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