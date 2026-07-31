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Indian Women Wrestlers Secure Four Medals In Baku

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 31, 2026 22:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian women wrestlers showcased their prowess at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, securing an impressive haul of two silver and two bronze medals, highlighting the nation's rising talent in the sport.

Key Points

  • Indian women wrestlers secured a total of four medals at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.
  • Sandhya Vishnoi (46kg) and Akshara (53kg) each earned silver medals for India.
  • Avanshika (61kg) and Taniya (69kg) both clinched bronze medals with strong performances.
  • The championships saw tough competition, with Sandhya and Akshara losing their finals by technical superiority.
  • The men's freestyle event is scheduled to commence the following day, featuring various weight categories.

Sandhya Vishnoi and Akshara had to settle for silver medals while Avanshika and Taniya grabbed bronze medals as India's women wrestlers continued their strong showing at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

In the 46kg category, Sandhya faced Japan's Kokona Makino in the title clash and lost by technical superiority. India picked up a second silver medal in the 53kg weight division through Akshara, who lost by technical superiority to USA's Marlee J Solomon.

 

Bronze Medal Victories For India

In the 61kg bronze medal play-off, Avanshika delivered a disciplined performance against Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Bakytnur. Displaying tactical control throughout the bout, Avanshika secured a 5-1 victory. Adding to the day's success, Taniya secured a hard-fought bronze medal in the 69kg category. Displaying excellent attacking intent, Taniya outclassed Poland's Maja Wejchan with a commanding 12-2 victory to take home the bronze.

The men's freestyle event will begin Saturday. The competition will be held in 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, and 110kg weight categories.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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