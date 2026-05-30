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Home  » Sports » Indian Women Wrestlers Shine At U17 Asian Championships

Indian Women Wrestlers Shine At U17 Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 30, 2026 19:08 IST

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India's women wrestlers showcased their dominance at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing a remarkable 100% podium finish with a total of 10 medals.

Key Points

  • India's women wrestlers secured a 100% podium finish at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships.
  • Diksha and Garima clinched gold medals in their respective weight categories.
  • Nikita, Antra, and Taniya secured silver medals for India.
  • Palak, Anamika, Akshra, Sakshi, and Manya won bronze medals.
  • The medal haul highlights India's dominance in women's wrestling at the youth level.

India's women wrestlers delivered a flawless performance at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, securing a 100% podium finish with an impressive haul of 10 medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Gold Medal Victories For India

Diksha (43kg) and Garima (73kg) led the charge, clinching gold medals with dominant victories in their respective finals, underlining India's growing strength at the youth level.

 

Silver Medalists At The Championships

India added three silver medals through Nikita (49kg), Antra (65kg) and Taniya (69kg). Taniya finished runner-up after a hard-fought final against Khadisha Flyuk, while Nikita and Antra also settled for silver medals after losing their respective title bouts.

Bronze Medals For Indian Wrestlers

The bronze medal tally featured Palak (40kg), Anamika (46kg), Akshra (53kg), Sakshi (57kg) and Manya (61kg), all of whom secured podium finishes with strong performances.

Palak defeated Aruuke Nurbekovna Nurbekova, Anamika overcame Inzhu Bakkozha, Akshra beat Ema Arakawa, Sakshi got the better of Shiying Wang, and Manya defeated Aigerim Polatbay in their respective bronze medal bouts.

The impressive medal haul highlights India's depth and consistency in women's wrestling at the age-group level, reinforcing its status as a dominant force in Asian wrestling.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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