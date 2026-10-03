Kazakhstan Dominates India In Asian Games Rugby Classification

The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign with a sixth-place finish after a challenging classification match against Kazakhstan, following an earlier victory over Singapore.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign in sixth place.

Kazakhstan defeated India with a dominant 20-0 score in the fifth-sixth place classification match.

Earlier in the day, India secured a 22-5 victory over Singapore to advance to the classification tie.

This match marked the official end of India's rugby participation at the current Asian Games.

The Indian women's team finished sixth at the Asian Games after being thrashed 0-20 by Kazakhstan in a rugby-sevens classification match, here Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women defeated Singapore 22-5 to progress for the fifth-sixth classification tie.

The defeat brought curtains on India's rugby campaign at the Games.