Kazakhstan Dominates India In Asian Games Rugby Classification

The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign with a sixth-place finish after a challenging classification match against Kazakhstan, following an earlier victory over Singapore.
Key Points
- The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign in sixth place.
- Kazakhstan defeated India with a dominant 20-0 score in the fifth-sixth place classification match.
- Earlier in the day, India secured a 22-5 victory over Singapore to advance to the classification tie.
- This match marked the official end of India's rugby participation at the current Asian Games.
The Indian women's team finished sixth at the Asian Games after being thrashed 0-20 by Kazakhstan in a rugby-sevens classification match, here Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Indian women defeated Singapore 22-5 to progress for the fifth-sixth classification tie.
The defeat brought curtains on India's rugby campaign at the Games.