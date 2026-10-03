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Kazakhstan Dominates India In Asian Games Rugby Classification

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 03, 2026 13:56 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign with a sixth-place finish after a challenging classification match against Kazakhstan, following an earlier victory over Singapore.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Indian women's rugby team concluded their Asian Games campaign in sixth place.
  • Kazakhstan defeated India with a dominant 20-0 score in the fifth-sixth place classification match.
  • Earlier in the day, India secured a 22-5 victory over Singapore to advance to the classification tie.
  • This match marked the official end of India's rugby participation at the current Asian Games.

The Indian women's team finished sixth at the Asian Games after being thrashed 0-20 by Kazakhstan in a rugby-sevens classification match, here Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women defeated Singapore 22-5 to progress for the fifth-sixth classification tie.

 

The defeat brought curtains on India's rugby campaign at the Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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