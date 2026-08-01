How Indian Women's Team Clinched Fifth Spot In Junior Squash Championships

Discover how the Indian women's junior squash team showcased their talent by securing an impressive fifth-place finish at the World Squash Junior Team Championships in Ontario.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian women's junior squash team achieved fifth place globally at the World Championships.

Team India defeated England 2-0 in the 5-6th position play-off match.

Rudra Singh and Saanvi Kalanki secured crucial individual wins against England.

India advanced to the play-offs by beating Australia 2-0 earlier in the tournament.

Indian women finished fifth in the World Squash Junior Team Championships, beating England 2-0 in the 5-6th position play-off.

Rudra Singh put India ahead with a 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 win over Reka Kemecsei and Saanvi Kalanki sealed the contest with a 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 victory over Eve Parkins.

India's Path To Fifth Place

Earlier, India advanced in the play-offs by defeating Australia 2-0. Saanvi brushed aside Tina Ma 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 and Rudra rallied to beat Sarbani Maitra 10-12, 11-5, 11-1, 11-2.