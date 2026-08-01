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How Indian Women's Team Clinched Fifth Spot In Junior Squash Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 01, 2026 10:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian women's junior squash team showcased their talent by securing an impressive fifth-place finish at the World Squash Junior Team Championships in Ontario.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian women's junior squash team achieved fifth place globally at the World Championships.
  • Team India defeated England 2-0 in the 5-6th position play-off match.
  • Rudra Singh and Saanvi Kalanki secured crucial individual wins against England.
  • India advanced to the play-offs by beating Australia 2-0 earlier in the tournament.

Indian women finished fifth in the World Squash Junior Team Championships, beating England 2-0 in the 5-6th position play-off.

Rudra Singh put India ahead with a 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 win over Reka Kemecsei and Saanvi Kalanki sealed the contest with a 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 victory over Eve Parkins.

 

India's Path To Fifth Place

Earlier, India advanced in the play-offs by defeating Australia 2-0. Saanvi brushed aside Tina Ma 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 and Rudra rallied to beat Sarbani Maitra 10-12, 11-5, 11-1, 11-2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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