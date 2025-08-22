HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian women finish 2nd in World Jr Wrestling C'ships

Indian women finish 2nd in World Jr Wrestling C'ships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 22, 2025 23:51 IST

x

Srishti

IMAGE: Srishti won silver in the 68kg category. Photograph: SAI Media

Young wrestler Kajal won the second gold at the U-20 World Championships while Shruti and Saarika grabbed bronze medals, helping India secure runner-up trophy in the women's event in Samokov, Bulgaria, on Friday.

Kajal, the 2024 Cadet world champion and reigning U-20 Asian champion, battled past China's Yuqi Liu 8-6 in a stiff 72kg final. Also cashing on the medal opportunities were Shruti (50kg) and Saarika (53kg).

Shruti was in complete control in the bronze play-off against Germany's Josephine Wrensch, winning 6-0, and Saarika too was impressive, winning by technical superiority (11-0) against Poland's Ilona Valchuk.

India's first gold medal in women's event had come through Tapasya while Reena (55kg), Srishti (68kg), and Priya (76kg) had won silver medals.

The women's team won the runner-up trophy behind powerhouses Japan after securing a total of seven medals.

Adding to India's medal tally was Suraj (60kg), who prevailed over French wrestler Lucas Grassso 1-1

to grab the bronze in the Greco Roman style.

Prince (82kg), though, could not utilise the opportunity. He lost by technical superiority to Japan's Taizo Yoshida.

Anuj (67kg) and Naman (97kg), though, bowed out early in the day after losing their qualification rounds.

Anuj lost his bout by technical superiority (0-9) to China's Zhaoyan Liu while Naman was ousted by Croatia's Andrej Rodin. Liu later lost his quarterfinal by fall to shut the repechage door on the Indian.

 

Naman lost his pre-quarterfinal 1-2 to Rodin to make an exit as the Croat failed to advance to the title clash.

Also making an exit from the competition was Vinit who lost by technical superiority to Egypt's Mohamed Shabaam Ibrahim in the 72kg competition.

Anil Mor (55kg) fought a brilliant pre-quarterfinal bout against Azerbaijan's Turan Dashdamirov but lost 9-9 on criteria. He had won 8-0 against Bulgaria's Yordan Topalov.

The Azerbaijani wrestler qualified for the final, and the Indian got a repechage bout to stay in hunt for bronze medal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We've to honour...' RCB break silence on stampede
'We've to honour...' RCB break silence on stampede
US Open: Focus On New Big Two As Djoko Chases History!
US Open: Focus On New Big Two As Djoko Chases History!
Elavenil Valarivan is Asian Champion!
Elavenil Valarivan is Asian Champion!
No place for ex-skipper in Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad
No place for ex-skipper in Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad
NEUFC, Diamond Harbour Bid For Slice Of Durand History
NEUFC, Diamond Harbour Bid For Slice Of Durand History

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

PM Modi Flags Off New Kolkata Metro Routes2:31

PM Modi Flags Off New Kolkata Metro Routes

Days after attack: Ruckus at CM Rekha Gupta's event0:24

Days after attack: Ruckus at CM Rekha Gupta's event

Roads waterlogged, railway station flooded as heavy rain lashes Rajasthan3:49

Roads waterlogged, railway station flooded as heavy rain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV