News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian women compound archers notch up another World Cup gold

Indian women compound archers notch up another World Cup gold

Source: PTI
June 22, 2024 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arc

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian compound women's archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued their imperious form this season, securing a hattrick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia in the third stage of the event in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

The trio, who had qualified as the top-seed, beat Estonia's Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in a one-sided final here.

 

The women's compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Indian male compound archer Priyansh is also fighting for a bronze later in the day.

In the recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are also in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semifinals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
No harm in following money: Smith backs Williamson
No harm in following money: Smith backs Williamson
T20 WC: Afghanistan buckle up for stern Australia test
T20 WC: Afghanistan buckle up for stern Australia test
Sixes galore in Bridgetown; Russell matches Bravo
Sixes galore in Bridgetown; Russell matches Bravo
Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector
Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector
Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team...
Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team...
Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April
Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April
Maharaj Review
Maharaj Review

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rohit, Kohli Search For Form In Nets

Rohit, Kohli Search For Form In Nets

Will India Pick Jaiswal Today?

Will India Pick Jaiswal Today?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances