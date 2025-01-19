HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian women are Kho Kho World champs!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 19, 2025 20:35 IST

Kho Kho champion 

The Indian women's team emerged champion in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a dominant 78-40 victory in the summit clash against Nepal in New Delhi on Sunday.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, India produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

A brisk start marked Turn 1 as the Indian attackers took charge of the proceedings. Three batches in the Nepal women were out by simple touches on 7 occasions, putting 14 points to India's kitty.

Skipper Priyanka Ingle was in the best form with multiple touch points to her name, as the hosts started off in an excellent manner. This was enough to take the Women in Blue to 34 points and preventing a single Dream Run for the Nepal team.

 

India players celebrate their victory over Nepal to win the Kho Kho World Cup

IMAGE: India players celebrate their victory over Nepal to win the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kho Kho World Cup/X

Manmati Dhami got Vaishnavi Pawar, and B Samjhana eliminated Priyanka Ingle but B Chaithra took India's first batch of Turn 2 into the Dream Run.

Moments later, Dipa completed the ALL OUT. This got the side back into the game but they only managed to score 24 points at the end of Turn 2, with an 11-point deficit at half time.

India were once again the dominant force in Turn 3, never allowing the Nepal defenders to settle in their stride. BK Dipa was a regular for Nepal but it went in vain throughout, ensuring that the Indians edged closer to the trophy.

Chaithra was the orchestrator of the Dream Run for India, taking the score to a massive 78 points in Turn 4. Their batch went on for a massive 5 minutes and 14 seconds, closing out the game for India and confirming them as the first-ever champions of the Kho Kho World Cup.

India's path to glory had included commanding victories over South Korea, Iran and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
