Indian Women's 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Team to Compete at Commonwealth Games

India's 3x3 women's wheelchair basketball team has made history by qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, showcasing their talent on the international stage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's 3x3 women's wheelchair basketball team has qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The team secured qualification through the Asia Oceania qualifiers alongside Australia.

The 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition will take place from July 24 to 29.

The men's team failed to qualify after finishing fourth in their competition.

Confirmed qualified women's teams include Scotland, Nigeria, India, Australia, Canada, and England.

India's 3x3 women's wheelchair basketball team has qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Games will run from July 23 to August 2 with the 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition taking place from July 24 to 29.

India have qualified through the Asia Oceania qualifiers alongside Australia. They were the only two participating teams and secured qualification, representing Asia and Oceania respectively.

The men's team, however, could not make the cut after finishing fourth in the same competition.

Qualification Details and Wildcard Selections

"The final two places in both the men's and women's competitions will be allocated through wildcard selections, based on factors such as regional representation, previous performance, and participation in development programmes," stated the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

Australia topped the men's standings with an unbeaten record, securing the Oceania qualification spot, while Malaysia claimed the Asia position with a strong second-place finish.

Confirmed Teams

So far the confirmed qualified women's teams include hosts Scotland, Nigeria from Africa, India from Asia, Australia from Oceania, Canada from the Americas, and England from Europe.

The 3x3 wheelchair basketball matches will be held at the Scottish Event Campus from July 24 to 29.