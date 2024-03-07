News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal's withdrawal proves 'lucky' for Nagal

Nadal's withdrawal proves 'lucky' for Nagal

Source: PTI
March 07, 2024 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal advanced to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open as a 'lucky loser' after Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event. Photograph: Sumit Nagal/Instagram

India's tennis star Sumit Nagal has advanced to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open as a 'lucky loser' after Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event citing lack of readiness to play at the highest level.

 

The 26-year-old Nagal had lost in the second round of the qualifying tournament but got the big break as he was the highest ranked player in that draw. He is currently placed 101st in the ATP rankings and was entitled to go through in case of a last-minute main draw withdrawal.

The Indian will take on Canada's Milos Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist who is on protected rankings, on Friday. Players injured for a minimum of six months can seek a protected ranking, which is an average of their ranking during the first three months of injury.

"Excited for my ATP Masters 1000 debut in Indian Wells," Nagal posted on X.

Earlier, Nadal, 37, announced his withdrawal in a statement. The Spaniard has been battling injury issues and was forced to undergo a hip surgery last season.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells," he said.

"I have been working hard and practising and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

"It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he added.

Tournament director Tommy Haas expressed his disappointment at Nadal's withdrawal.

"We are disappointed that Rafa is unable to play in the BNP Paribas Open, but we wish him continued healing and hope he can be back in action again soon," Haas said.

Nagal broke into the ATP top-100 last month on the back of his title win in the Chennai Challenger event. He, however, dropped out soon after owing to underwhelming results in the ensuing tournaments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Khelo India medal winners eligible for government jobs
Khelo India medal winners eligible for government jobs
WFI to allow only 'genuine' wrestlers at trials
WFI to allow only 'genuine' wrestlers at trials
Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa
Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa
Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT
Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT
Markets rise marginally, yet settle at fresh highs
Markets rise marginally, yet settle at fresh highs
Umpire Marais Erasmus calls it quits after 380 matches
Umpire Marais Erasmus calls it quits after 380 matches
SEE: Indian warship rescues 21 from drone-hit ship
SEE: Indian warship rescues 21 from drone-hit ship

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Nadal says 'not ready to play at the highest level'

Nadal says 'not ready to play at the highest level'

Indian Oil to produce fuel for F1 racing...

Indian Oil to produce fuel for F1 racing...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances