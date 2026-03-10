Indian Wells organisers apologise as Venus Williams misses out on doubles over draw error

IMAGE: Venus Williams, 45, lost her first-round singles match at Indian Wells to Diane Parry in three sets. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Organisers of the Indian Wells tennis tournament apologised to Venus Williams and her playing partner ​Leylah Fernandez after a clerical error ahead ‌of the women's doubles draw denied the wildcard duo the opportunity to compete.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams, 45, was ​beaten in the opening round of the ​singles tournament by Diane Parry while Canada's ⁠Fernandez lost to Katerina Siniakova in the second ​round.

However, organisers said they had made an error and ​failed to certify the doubles wildcard entry of the pair ahead of the draw.

"We worked with the WTA supervisor ​to review all available options, but because the ​draw had already been made, the mistake could not be ‌corrected," ⁠organisers said in a statement.

"We have apologised to Venus, Leylah and their teams about the matter, and regret that our fans were not able to ​see this ​duo compete ⁠in Indian Wells this year."

Fans were eager to catch the duo in action ​in the doubles after they reached ​the ⁠US Open quarterfinals last year, losing to eventual runners-up Taylor Townsend and Siniakova.

However, they will be in ⁠mixed ​doubles action, Williams teaming up ​with American compatriot Christian Harrison and Fernandez partnering Australian John Peers.