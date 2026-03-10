HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Wells organisers apologise as Venus Williams misses out on doubles over draw error

Indian Wells organisers apologise as Venus Williams misses out on doubles over draw error

Last updated on: March 10, 2026 21:26 IST

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams, 45, lost her first-round singles match at Indian Wells to Diane Parry in three sets. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points

  • A draw error denied Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez an opportunity to participate in the women's doubles event at Indian Wells.
  • Indian Wells organisers apologised to both Williams and Fernandez for the oversight.
  • The duo will be seen in action in ⁠mixed ​doubles, with Williams teaming up ​with compatriot Christian Harrison.

Organisers of the Indian Wells tennis tournament apologised to Venus Williams and her playing partner ​Leylah Fernandez after a clerical error ahead ‌of the women's doubles draw denied the wildcard duo the opportunity to compete.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams, 45, was ​beaten in the opening round of the ​singles tournament by Diane Parry while Canada's ⁠Fernandez lost to Katerina Siniakova in the second ​round.

However, organisers said they had made an error and ​failed to certify the doubles wildcard entry of the pair ahead of the draw.

"We worked with the WTA supervisor ​to review all available options, but because the ​draw had already been made, the mistake could not be ‌corrected," ⁠organisers said in a statement.

 

"We have apologised to Venus, Leylah and their teams about the matter, and regret that our fans were not able to ​see this ​duo compete ⁠in Indian Wells this year."

Fans were eager to catch the duo in action ​in the doubles after they reached ​the ⁠US Open quarterfinals last year, losing to eventual runners-up Taylor Townsend and Siniakova.

However, they will be in ⁠mixed ​doubles action, Williams teaming up ​with American compatriot Christian Harrison and Fernandez partnering Australian John Peers.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

Djokovic, Alcaraz Advance; Andreeva upset at Indian Wells
Venus Williams fights hard but falls at Indian Wells
'You & me forever...' Sabalenka announces engagement
Here's What Novak Djokovic Said On His Retirement Plans
Djokovic says Serena could make a comeback at Wimbledon
