Indian Athletes Secure Medals And Advance To Finals At Commonwealth Games

Indian athletes are making a significant impact at the Commonwealth Games, securing multiple medals in weightlifting and advancing to finals across athletics, boxing, and swimming, demonstrating a strong start to their campaign.

Key Points Gyaneshwari Yadav secured a silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting, achieving personal bests in clean and jerk and total lift.

Bindyarani Devi added a bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting, marking India's fifth overall medal at the Games.

M Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan qualified for the men's long jump final, with Sreeshankar achieving the automatic qualification standard.

Boxers Sachin Siwach and Ankush advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories, moving closer to assured medals.

Swimmers Sajan Prakash, Aryan Nehra, and Swatik Patel also qualified for their respective finals, highlighting India's presence in aquatic events.

Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav spearheaded India's campaign with a silver medal in the women's 53kg event, while Bindyarani Devi added a bronze, as the country's track and field athletes and boxers advanced to the finals and quarterfinals respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gyaneshwari produced the performance of her career, totalling 199kg (88kg snatch + 111kg clean and jerk) to claim silver after a thrilling duel with Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who shattered both the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records with a winning effort of 206kg (93kg + 113kg).

Gyaneshwari equalled her personal best in the snatch and set new personal bests in the clean and jerk and total. The contest turned into a spectacular exchange of record-breaking lifts in the clean and jerk, with the Indian briefly holding the Commonwealth Games record at 111kg before Didih reclaimed it with a decisive lift of 113kg to seal gold.

Weightlifting Success Continues for India

Later, Bindyarani made a gritty fight but two unsuccessful clean and jerk attempts restricted her to bronze as Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal powered to a record-breaking gold in the women's 58kg weightlifting event.

Bindyarani, who had won silver in the 55kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Games, finished with a total lift of 199kg (87kg snatch + 112kg clean and jerk) to secure the third spot.

Earlier, Gyaneshwari's silver, India's fourth medal in weightlifting and fifth overall at the Games, capped an inspiring journey for the lifter, whose father, an electrician, supported her sporting ambitions despite financial hardship. A former powerlifter, she credited Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu as her inspiration and said achieving personal bests was her primary goal in Glasgow.

Indian Athletes Leap Towards Finals

In athletics, M Sreeshankar comfortably booked his place in the men's long jump final after clearing the automatic qualification standard of 8m with an effortless opening leap of 8.01m in Group A.

The 27-year-old, returning from a career-threatening patellar tendon injury that ruled him out of the Paris Olympics, was the only athlete from his group to achieve direct qualification.

Compatriot Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after a best effort of 7.77m earned him a place among the top-12 performers across both groups.

Sreeshankar, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, said the cold, windy and rainy conditions made qualification tricky but was pleased to secure his place in the final with his first attempt.